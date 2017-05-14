Baku 2017: Azerbaijani judoka advances to semifinals

2017-05-14 12:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Irina Zaretska (78 kg) advanced to the semi-finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In her second fight, she defeated Algeria’s athlete Sonia Asselah.

Another Azerbaijani judoka Elkhan Mammadov (100 kg) earned the right to advance to the finals.

Mammadov defeated Uzbek athlete Viktor Demyanenko.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.