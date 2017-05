Azerbaijani judoka advances to Baku 2017 finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka, silver medalist of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) reached the finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In his second bout, the Azerbaijani judoka won his Algerian rival with ippon.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.