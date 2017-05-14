Award ceremony held for winners in artistic gymnastics at Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The award ceremony was held in the National Gymnastics Arena for winners of team event in artistic gymnastics at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.

The ceremony was attended by President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe, who awarded medals to the men's teams, and Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov, who awarded medals to the women's teams.

Azerbaijani women's gymnastics team won the gold medals, while the men's gymnastics team - silver medals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.