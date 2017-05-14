Azerbaijani men's artistic gymnastics team wins silver at Baku 2017 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani men’s national team in artistic gymnastics, consisting of Murad Agharzayev, Bence Talas and Timur Bairamov, has won a silver medal in the team standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 161.700 points in six exercises.

The Turkish team won gold (163.450 points) and the Iranian team won bronze (152.150) in the team standings.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani women's artistic gymnastics team won a gold medal in the team standings.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.