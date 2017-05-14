Baku 2017: Iraqi handball team wins bronze

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By anvar mammadov – Trend:

The handball competitions among men were held at Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center as part of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games May 14.

Iraqi national handball team defeated the Algerian squad 27:22 and won the bronze medals.

Saudi Arabian and Turkish handball teams will compete for gold medals at 15:45 (UTC/GMT+4).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.