Northeast Iran quake leaves 2 dead, 400 injured

Tehran, Iran, May 14

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

A big earthquake in Iran's North Khorasan Province left two dead and 400 injured, IRNA news agency reported May 14.

The quake had hit at 22:30 the night before near Bojnuird city. It measured 5.7 degrees on the Richter scale.

Local authorities said 177 of the injured have been hospitalized and the rest treated as out patient.

This is the second earthquake in the area in less than two weeks. An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted the nearby Khorasan Razavi Province on May 3, leaving at least 2 people injured.

Earlier in Apr. 5, an earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale shook Iran's Mashhad city and its districts in Khorasan Razavi province, leaving two people dead. At least 17 people also got injured.