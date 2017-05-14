Iranian gymnast performs new pommel horse element at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Iranian gymnast Saeedreza Keikha demonstrated a new element in the pommel horse exercises as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

“I am very glad that I have successfully performed a new element,” Keikha told reporters in Baku May 14.

The gymnast said that he was pleased with his performance and in general the performance of Iranian team at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Iranian men's gymnastics team won the bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.