Baku 2017: Azerbaijani para-judoka advances to finals

2017-05-14 14:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani para-judoka Ramil Gasimov (73 kg) defeated Turkey’s athlete Serdar Aydin and advanced to the finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.