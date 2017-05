Azerbaijani paralympic judokas gain victory at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 14:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani paralympic judokas Elchin Talibov and Bayram Mustafayev have gained the victory on the second day of competitions, held as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Elchin Talibov (66 kg) defeated Uzbek judoka Utkirjon Nigmatov.

Meanwhile, Bayram Mustafayev defeated Algeria’s Mohamed Kamel Bellabas.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.