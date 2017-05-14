Saudi Arabia coach: Azerbaijan perfectly hosts Baku 2017

2017-05-14 14:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Huseyn Valiyev, Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Mohammed Alzahrani, coach of Saudi Arabia’s national water polo team, expresses gratitude to the organizing committee of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games for perfectly hosting the event.

"I hope that Islamic countries will demonstrate unity not only in the Games but also in the international arena," the coach told Trend May 14.

Alzahrani said he arrived in Baku a month ago to get acquainted with the city.

“Baku is a very beautiful city. I will definitely come back here. I am sure that in the future Baku will become even more beautiful and will attract many tourists," he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital