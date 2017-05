Baku 2017: Turkish weightlifter wins gold medal

2017-05-14 14:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

The weightlifting competitions are underway as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.

Turkish athlete Sumeyye Kentli (58 kg) ranked first.

Indonesian athlete (199 kg) won the silver medal, while Uzbek athlete (196 kg) ranked third.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.