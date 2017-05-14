FIG president talks gymnastics in Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Inclusion of gymnastics in the program of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is very important for the development of this kind of sports, Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), told Trend May 14.

"The Islamic countries will pay more attention to gymnastics and its promotion," Watanabe said.

Watanabe recalled that this year the women's artistic and rhythmic gymnastics has been included in the Islamic Solidarity Games for the first time.

He expressed the hope that gymnastics will remain in the next Islamic Solidarity Games to be held Turkey, as well as further games.

"I hope that more teams will come to the Islamic Solidarity Games in the coming years," Watanabe said.

He added that although gymnastics is an Olympic kind of sport, it does not have a leading position in the world sports.

"Advertising is necessary for the development of this kind of sports,” he said. “I would like gymnastics to be the main kind of sports in the world as football.”

While speaking about the gymnastics in Azerbaijan, he added that rhythmic gymnastics is at a good level in the country.

"I hope that other kinds of gymnastics in Azerbaijan will also reach the level of rhythmic gymnastics soon," Watanabe said.

He added that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is working very hard to develop gymnastics in the country.



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.