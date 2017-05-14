Baku 2017: Two Azerbaijani judokas to compete in finals

2017-05-14 15:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The competition was tense as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azerbaijani judoka Elkhan Mammadov told reporters in Baku May 14.

“The competition in Baku requires even more responsibility,” he said. “The spectators expect us to win. The rival turned out to be very strong. I am glad that I have advanced to the finals."

“We are pleased with holding of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku,” he added.

In the finals, Elkhan Mammadov will compete with another Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Mammadov.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.