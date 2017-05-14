Coach talks Azerbaijani karate fighters’ participation in Baku 2017

2017-05-14 15:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani karate fighters are participating in the Islamic Solidarity Games to prove to the Islamic countries and the whole world that Azerbaijan is also strong in this kind of sports, Vahid Ayvazov, coach of the Azerbaijani karate team, told Trend May 14.

"We really want to win the gold medal today and make Azerbaijan happy," he said. “If Roman Heydarov wins, it will be Azerbaijan’s first gold medal in karate kata in the history of the Islamic Solidarity Games."

"Heydarov participated in the 2016 European Karate Championships,” Ayvazov added. “He became the youngest athlete who won the bronze medal. Heydarov was also the only athlete with the medal in karate kata among athletes from the CIS countries.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.