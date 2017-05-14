Azerbaijani athlete says fans’ support helps to win

2017-05-14 15:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani karate fighter Roman Heydarov expects to win in the karate (kata) finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Out of the three fights, the hardest one was with the Iranian rival Abolfazl Shahrjerdi, Heydarov told Trend.

Speaking of the fans’ support, the athlete noted that the shouting crowd was disturbing him a little.

"But nevertheless, when the entire audience is chanting Azerbaijan’s name, I get inspired and this helps to win," he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.