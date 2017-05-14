Baku 2017 to further strengthen friendly ties among Islamic countries

2017-05-14 15:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Huseyn Valiyev, Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will further strengthen the friendly and fraternal relations among Islamic countries, Zoraiz Lashari, Pakistan’s administrative personnel representative, told Trend May 14.

"The games have been organized at a high level,” he said. “The opening ceremony was great and impressed everyone.”

Lashari added that Pakistan appreciates holding of these games in Azerbaijan.

"I have visited 65 countries and I can say that Baku is the cleanest city in the world," he added.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.