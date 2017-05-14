Indonesian ambassador talks Azerbaijan’s capability to unite entire Islamic world

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan shows everyone its capability to unite the entire Islamic world for the sake of solidarity, justice and freedom of sport, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie told Trend May 14.

"The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Baku these days,” he said. “The third Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Indonesia. These games are not just sport competitions. The games show the solidarity of Muslim countries. Now it is time for Azerbaijan to show the world that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance."

“The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games have been organized at a high level,” the ambassador said.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.