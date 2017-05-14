Baku 2017: Azerbaijani shooter advances to finals

2017-05-14 16:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

The qualification round of the competition in men’s trap completed as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.

Azerbaijani athlete Ali Huseynli advanced to the finals among 18 participants.

Other Azerbaijani athletes Ramil Rustamzade and Alimirza Guliyev completed the qualification round of the competition.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.