Iran's Oscar-winning director calls to vote for Rouhani

2017-05-14 17:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 14

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asqar Farhadi has called on his fans to vote for Hassan Rouhani as the next Iranian president.

"Let us vote for Rouhani for the sake of our fate," Farhadi wrote in an announcement of support for the moderate politician and incumbent president, ILNA news agency reported May 14.

The two-time Academy Award winner hoped that many Iranians put aside their ''understandable reasons'' for not voting and go to the polling booths on May 19.

Many Iranians were traumatized by the results of the 2009 presidential elections (which were much different from what they had expected), and have turned their backs on eletions since.

Farhadi, among other awards, has received a Golden Globe Award as well as two Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film for his movies A Separation and The Salesman in 2012 and 2017, respectively. He was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world by Time magazine in 2012.