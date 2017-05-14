Baku 2017: Azerbaijani shooter claims second gold

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Shooting competitions are underway as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.

The qualification round of the men's 25m pistol shooting competitions completed.

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev earned the right to advance to the finals. Lunev was ahead of other participants by scoring 572-21.

Lunev won the first gold medal for Azerbaijan in men's 25m pistol shooting competitions.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Ali Huseynli advanced to the finals in men’s trap competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.