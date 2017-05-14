Turkish weightlifter grateful to Azerbaijani people for support

2017-05-14 17:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Turkish weightlifter Sumeyye Kentli is grateful to the Azerbaijani people for support at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation said May 14.

"I appreciate my performance at the competitions,” Kentli, ranking first in the competitions, said. “I managed to demonstrate the result that I did not achieve during the training.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.