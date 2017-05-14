Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures due to 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Foreigners and stateless people arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be able to obtain a visa at the country’s international airports from May 15.

This is stipulated in Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order "On simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless people arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix" dated March 2, 2017.

Under the presidential order, foreigners and stateless people can get a visa in the representative offices of the Consular Department of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry at the international airports of Azerbaijan from May 15 to July 15, 2017.