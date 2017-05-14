Baku 2017: Azerbaijan to compete for 5 medals in karate competitions

2017-05-14 18:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The final karate competitions will begin as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.

Today, Azerbaijan claims four gold and one bronze in karate competitions.

Azerbaijani karate fighters will compete with Turkish athletes.

Roman Heydarov will represent Azerbaijan in karate kata. In the finals Heydarov will compete with Turkish athlete Mehmet Yakan.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Aykhan Mamayev (84 kg) will compete with Turkish athlete Alparslan Yamanoglu.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Asiman Gurbanli (84 kg) will compete with Saudi Arabian athlete Tareg Hamedi.

Turkish athlete Enes Erkan will compete with Iranian athlete Sajjad Ganjzadeh.

Azerbaijani female athlete Irina Zaretskaya (68 kg) will compete with Turkish athlete Eda Eltemur. Another Azerbaijani female athlete Farida Aliyeva will compete with Turkish athlete Meltem Hocaoglu.

On the first day of the karate competitions Azerbaijan won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals, namely, Nurana Aliyeva (50 kg) - bronze, Ilaha Gasimova (55 kg) - silver, Farida Abiyeva (61 kg) - gold, Firdovsi Farzaliyev (60 kg) - bronze, Rafael Agayev (75 kg) - gold.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.