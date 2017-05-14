Cameroon’s handball players win bronze medal at Baku 2017
2017-05-14 18:35 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan May 14
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Cameroon’s handball players won a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.
Cameroon’s team defeated handball players from Uzbekistan with the result 35:27.
Currently, Azerbaijan and Turkish teams are competing for the gold medal in handball.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.