Azerbaijan’s Lunev grabs his second gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 18:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has won his second gold medal at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, Lunev was better than Turkey’s Murat Kilic and Oman’s Said Al Hashmi, who came in second and third, respectively.

Lunev’s score was 581-25.

Yesterday, Lunev won Azerbaijan’s first gold medal at the Games ranking first in the men’s 25m pistol event.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.