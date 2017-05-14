Shooters claim Bangladesh’s first gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 18:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Mixed team 10m air pistol event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games wrapped up in Baku today.

Shooters from Bangladesh – Abdullah Hel Baki and Syeda Atkia Hasan Disha – grabbed their country’s first gold medal at the Baku 2017.

The silver medal was won by the Iranian team, while the Turkish team claimed the bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.