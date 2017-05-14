Finals in rhythmic gymnastics start at Baku 2017 (PHOTO)

2017-05-14 18:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Individual finals in rhythmic gymnastics have kicked off as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena.

Gymnasts are competing for four sets of medals in the exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and a ribbon.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Marina Durunda and Zhala Piriyeva will compete for medals in the finals.

Earlier, Azerbaijani team consisting of Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova won a gold medal in the team event.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.