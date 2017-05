Azerbaijan’s Marina Durunda wins gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda won a gold medal in the exercises with a hoop at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 17.600 in the finals.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Zhala Piriyeva won a bronze medal by scoring 16.050.

Uzbek gymnast Anastasia Serdyukova scored 16.450 and won a silver medal.