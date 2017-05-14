Baku 2017: Azerbaijani water polo players defeat Indonesian team (PHOTO)

2017-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The second day of water polo competitions was held May 14 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The first match was held between Saudi Arabian and Iranian teams. The competition resulted in the victory of Iran (11 – 6).

The second match between Azerbaijani and Indonesian teams ended with the score 9-7 in favor of Azerbaijan.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.