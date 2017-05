Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev secures boxing bronze medal

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Boxing quarterfinals kicked off today at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijani boxer, world champion Javid Chalabiyev defeated Turkey’s Hakan Dogan in a 60kg boxing quarterfinal event at the Games, scoring 5-0, said the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation on Sunday.

The victory secures at least a bronze medal for the 25-year-old Azerbaijani.

In the semifinals on May 17, Chalabiyev will take on Kazakhstan’s Sultan Zaurbekov.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.