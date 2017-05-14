Another Azerbaijani gymnast grabs gold medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Zhala Piriyeva won a gold medal in the exercises with a ball at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 17.550 in the finals.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda won the bronze medal by scoring 15.800.

The silver medal went to Uzbekistan’s Anastasiya Sedyukova who scored 16.950.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.