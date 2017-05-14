Azerbaijani women’s handball team wins gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 19:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani national women’s handball team faced the Turkish squad in finals at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in the Sarhadchi Arena.

The game ended in victory of the Azerbaijani team with a score of 28-26, bringing gold medals to the country.

Silver medals went to the Turkish team, and bronze medals went to the Cameroonian squad which defeated their Uzbek rivals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.