Azerbaijani judoka grabs gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Elkhan Mammadov (100kg) won a gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He defeated another Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Gasimov in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.