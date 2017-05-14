Azerbaijan’s Durunda wins silver medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda won a silver medal in the exercises with clubs at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 16.550 in the finals.

The gold medal in these competitions went to Uzbekistan’s Anastasiya Serdyukova who scored 16.900.

Another Uzbek gymnast Sabina Tashkenbaeva won the bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.