Qatar wins its first gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 20:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Women’s 25m pistol competitions have wrapped up at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 14.

Qatar’s Aldan Saad Al Mubarak won the gold medal in these competitions. The silver medal went to Iranian athlete Hania Rustamian, while Tunisia’s Olfa Czerny won the bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.