Heydarov says dedicates karate gold medal to Azerbaijan’s people

2017-05-14 20:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani karate fighter Roman Heydarov says he dedicates his victory at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games to the people of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Heydarov won a gold medal in the kata karate event held as part of the Games.

“This must be a fantastic result for me as I am only 18. But I have been for two years competing against rivals older than me, therefore I have the experience,” said Heydarov.

“My rival in the finals [Turkey’s Mehmet Yakan] was very strong, but I previously faced him in Istanbul and defeated him there,” he added.

Speaking about his plans, the Azerbaijani karate fighter said he will be preparing for the World championship to be held this November.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.