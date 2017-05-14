Azerbaijani karatist wins silver medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 20:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijani female karatist Farida Aliyeva won a silver medal in karate (kumite) competitions held as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She was defeated by Turkish athlete Meltem Hocaoglu in the finals (2:6).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.