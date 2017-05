Baku 2017: Kamar brings gold medal to Egypt

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Men’s trap shooting event has wrapped up today as part of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The event was won by Egypt’s Ahmed Kamar.

The event’s silver medal went to Turkey’s Oguzhan Tuzun, and bronze medal was claimed by the Qatari shooter Nasser ali Al Hemaidi.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.