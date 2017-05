Baku 2017: Azerbaijani swimmer wins gold medal

2017-05-14 20:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev has won a gold medal at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

He came in first in the men’s freestyle 1500m event.

The event’s silver medal was won by Indonesia’s Aflah Prawira, while the bronze medal was claimed by Turkey’s Ediz Yildirimer.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.