Azerbaijan's Durunda grabs another gold medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Durunda won a gold medal in the exercises with a ribbon at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

She scored 15.450 in the finals.

The silver medal went to another Azerbaijani gymnast Zhala Piriyeva who scored 15.450 and yielded the first place in additional indicators.

Uzbekistan’s Sabina Tashkenbaeva won the bronze medal by scoring 14.950.