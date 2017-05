Baku 2017: Another Azerbaijani boxer gets into semifinals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani boxer, champion of Europe Teymur Mammadov has defeated Uzbekistan’s Sardorbek Begaliev in a 91 kg boxing event as part of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Thus, he secured at least a bronze medal of the Games for himself, said the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation on Sunday.

In a semifinal fight on May 17, Mammadov will face Syria’s Alaa Eldin Ghoussoun, who earlier defeated the Jordanian boxer Ihab Almatbouli.

Azerbaijani boxer, world champion Javid Chalabiyev earlier defeated Turkey’s Hakan Dogan in a 60 kg boxing quarterfinal event, also securing at least a bronze medal for himself.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.