Baku 2017: Azerbaijani volleyball team defeats Turkish athletes

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

Volleyball competitions among women continue May 14 at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In women’s team group match A4, the Azerbaijani team defeated the Turkish volleyball players in all three sets (25:18, 30:28 and 25:20).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.