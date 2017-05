Baku 2017: Azerbaijan wins another bronze medal

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s blind judoka Natig Talibov (-73kg) won a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Talibov defeated Turkey’s Aydin Serdar with an ippon victory.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.