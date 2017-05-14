Another Azerbaijani blind judoka wins bronze medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani blind judoka Rovshan Safarov (-90kg) won a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Safarov defeated another Azerbaijani athlete Tofig Mammadov with an ippon victory.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.