Another Azerbaijani blind judoka wins bronze medal at Baku 2017
2017-05-14 21:58 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan May 14
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijani blind judoka Rovshan Safarov (-90kg) won a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.
Safarov defeated another Azerbaijani athlete Tofig Mammadov with an ippon victory.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.