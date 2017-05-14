Azerbaijan continues to lead in medal standings at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Azerbaijan continues to lead in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes won 14 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals on May 14.

In total, Azerbaijan has won 24 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals. Turkey is the second with 20 gold medals, 24 silver and 15 bronze medals. Uzbekistan is the third with 5 gold medals, 4 silver and 12 bronze medals.