Azerbaijani blind judoka wins silver medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-14 22:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani blind judoka Kanan Abdullakhanli (+100kg) won a silver medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Abdullakhanli defeated Uzbekistan’s Shirin Sharifov in the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.