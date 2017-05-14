UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting after North Korean missile launch

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in connection with the recent missile test carried out by the North Korea, the Permanent Mission of Uruguay to the United Nations said Sunday, Sputnik reported.

The meeting is set for May 16, according to preliminary information.

Uruguay holds this month’s rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a missile, which fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The move has been criticized by a number of countries, including the United States and South Korea.