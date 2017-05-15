Turkish airstrikes kill 10 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish fighter jets pounded the outlawed PKK terror targets in northern Iraq killing 10 terrorists, Turkish General Staff said Sunday.

The military statement said the counter-terrorism air raid hit terror targets in Zap and Sinat-Haftanin regions.

Four shelters and three weapon establishments were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement read.

The air force has been conducting regular airstrikes on PKK facilities in both northern Iraq and Turkey since July 2015, when the terror group resumed its decades-old armed campaign.

PKK, a designated terrorist organization to Turkey, EU and the U.S., have been engaged in decade-long insurgency in southern Turkey bordering Iraq.