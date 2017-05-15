AZ EN RU TR

Pyongyang claims It successfully tested intermediate ballistic missile

The North Korean authorities announced on Monday that it had successfully tested a ground-to-ground intermediate ballistic missile a day before, Sputnik reported citing South Korean media.

On Sunday, at 5:28 a.m. local time (20:28 GMT on Saturday) North Korea launched a missile in the vicinity of Kusong, North Pyongan province. It fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The launch has already been criticized by a number of countries, such as the United States and South Korea.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, Pyongyang said it had launched the Hwasong-12 missile, which had reached an altitude of 2,111 kilometers (1,311 miles) and flown 787 kilometers (489 miles).

Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches. The international community has repeatedly accused North Korean activities citing the UNSC resolutions prohibiting Pyongyang from ballistic missile tests among other issues.

