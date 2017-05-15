US needs Russia in its Anti-Daesh fight, envoy to UN says

The United States considers it to be very important to cooperate with Russia in fight against Daesh terrorist group and it is important to find out, in which other areas the bilateral cooperation will be useful, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said, Sputnik reported.

"Now we have to move forward and figure out what can we work with them on, and what we absolutely cannot work with them on… However, it is very important to work with Russia on our fight against IS [Daesh]," Haley told the ABC News broadcaster in an interview on Sunday.

According to Haley, Moscow and Washington are currently "testing each other," and Russia is trying to understand how to work with US President Donald Trump.

On May 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Trump and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in Washington. According to the White House, Trump during the meeting raised the possibility of broader cooperation with Russia on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and around the world.

After the meeting, Lavrov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump would hold their first personal meeting during the G-20 Summit coming up in July.